Lyoya family, translator invited to White House for signing of George Floyd Reform Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXMI) — Two years after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, an executive order bearing his name and addressing police transparency has been signed. One month after Patrick Lyoya died in Grand Rapids, the Lyoya family were there to see the George Floyd Reform Bill signed.

The Lyoya family, alongside translator Israel Siku and attorney Ben Crump, were invited by President Biden to the White House for the signing. They joined the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March 2020.

This executive order introduced new standards and regulations for use of force, accreditation, and handling of police misconduct reports.

In an interview with FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, the family's translator Israel Siku said that they told Biden "thank you for what he's doing and for seeking justice for Patrick."

"Right now, it's kind of confusing, painful. Because they see people need answers. They want answers. And for some reason, the person that killed their son is still free," Siku also said.

Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 near Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side

Since the shooting, a number of demonstrations have been held, with activists calling for charges in the case and systemic changes when it comes to policing.

