M-14/I-96 is closing between Sheldon and I-275 this weekend for construction; here's what to know

Westbound M-14 is closing down at 9 a.m. and it could really impact your drive to work and your drive home if you use that highway.

Last week, we were there as work began on M-14 and I-96 in Livonia and Plymouth. The plan is to rebuild eastbound M-14 and I-96 between Sheldon and Newburgh roads.

Starting Friday morning, westbound M-14 from I-275 to Sheldon Rd. will close for the weekend through Monday morning.

As part of the project, there will also only be one lane open on eastbound M-14 & I-96, from Beck to Levan and all eastbound ramps are closing from Sheldon to Newburgh.

MDOT laid out the full timeline and all closures here.

On top of the westbound closure this weekend, eastbound M-14 from Sheldon Rd. to I-275 will be shut down between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT is closing the entire stretch to prepare for the eastbound reconstruction project that will go on for the next year.

“It’s definitely an inconvenience for sure. I mean, she lives in Livonia. I live in Canton. So, the travel to her house is terrible. It’s slow. And, the traffic is always terrible. You can’t take the freeway anymore," Evan Lang, a Canton resident, said.

The ramps that will be closed are:



Northbound and southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.

Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.

Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.

The other ramps that will be closed are:

Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.

Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.

The following detours will be posted: