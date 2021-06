MACKINAC ISLAND, MI (WXYZ) — M-185 will be fully accessible for Father's Day weekend. Opening at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, and all day June 20. The highway will close again Monday morning, June 21.

The closed sections of the road will have construction vehicles moving throughout it. Barricades will be placed at either end.

Construction to finish paving and securing M-185 after high water and erosion damage is currently underway.