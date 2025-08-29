M-39 ramps at I-94 closing later this year & next year for construction

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it will be closing interchange ramps at I-94 and M-39 later this year and into 2026.

According to MDOT, the bridge work for the interchanges will include resurfacing the bridge deck, railing patching, beam patching, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay and replacing bridge bearings under the southbound M-39 bridge over eastbound and westbound I-94.

In mid-September, the southbound M-39 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed until early December. Southbound M-39 traffic will detour via eastbound Ford Rd.

The detour for eastbound I-94 will be M-153 (Ford Road)/McGraw Avenue and southbound Weir Street to eastbound I-94.

The detour for westbound I-94 will be M-153 (Ford Road), southbound Wyoming Avenue, and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to westbound I-94.

In the spring of 2026, the southbound M-39 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed again for most of the year, with the traffic again detoured via Ford Rd. to I-94.

