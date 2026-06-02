M1 concourse announces major expansion with plans for drag strip, off-road track & more

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The M1 Concourse in Pontiac announced a major expansion plan that will bring a drag strip, off-road course and more to the campus.

According to M1 Concourse, the 1/8-mile drag strip is set to open in the summer of 2026 with plans to host events and competitions.

Later in the summer, the M1 X Center will open. It's a $35 million, 22,000-square-foot facility that will feature immersive racing, golf and shooting simulators, two custom slot car tracks, a full-service restaurant and high-performance electric karting.

M1 Concourse

Powered by BSR karts, the electric karting track will be on the south side of the campus and support leagues, memberships and private events.

Also opening in the summer is the M1 South off-road course, specifically built for off-road vehicles and featuring varying terrain, obstacles and more.

M1 Concourse

“M1 is truly a unique place at the epicenter of car culture. This next phase is about building on the energy we’ve created and taking the experience even further,” M1 Concourse Owner Paul Zlotoff said in a statement. “The vision has always been bigger than a track—it’s about creating a destination where people can connect through a shared passion for cars, and where each new addition expands how they can enjoy it.”