(WXYZ) — Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Detroit as part of his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" this summer.

He'll play Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. with special guests Avril Lavigne and iann dior.

Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Machine Gun Kelly plays a variety of music from rap to rock and has over 15.5 billion streams online and 10 million albums sold.