Mackinac Bridge adding convenience fee to credit card tolls starting in 2025

Carlos Osorio/AP
The Mackinac Bridge Authority has approved collecting a convenience fee for tolls paid by credit cards starting next year.

According to the MBA, the 2.3% convenience fee is aimed at helping recoup some costs the authority pays for credit card payments.

In 2024, the MBA said transaction fees from credit card companies totaled more than $341,000 – which is the reason for the fee.

About 12-13% of tolls are paid by credit card, and the fee is expected to add $0.09 for a typical $4 passenger vehicle.

"Though this convenience fee will not cover all credit card processing costs, it will help defray those costs in a way that will allow us to continue directing most of our toll revenues to the neverending job of maintaining and operating the Mackinac Bridge," said Authority Chairman Patrick "Shorty" Gleason.

They will also stop accepting American Express for payment because of the high fees, officials said.

The MBA also said they have reduced the account minimum deposit on MacPass accounts – their commuter toll program – from $80 to $40 and refill deposit minimums from $50 to $20. Those changes are expected to take effect Dec. 1.

