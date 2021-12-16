Watch
Mackinac Bridge announces partial closure to certain vehicles due to high winds

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mackinac Bridge file photo
Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Bridge has a partial closure due to the high winds today.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a statement that the only vehicles that will be allowed to cross are passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks.

They report winds blowing across the bridge surface are in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Drivers are urged to slow speed to 20 miles an hour as they approach the bridge.

Read the full statement below:

"Partial Bridge Closure

Thursday, Dec 16 - 8:51 AM

Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to close the Mackinac Bridge to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks. Winds are blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.
Passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pick-up trucks are being permitted to cross, but drivers are asked to exercise appropriate caution. Strong winds are blowing across the surface of the bridge. Motorists are asked to drive 20 miles per hour or less.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

We accept Cash, Credit, Debit, and Apple pay. Please have payment ready."

