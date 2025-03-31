Watch Now
News

Actions

Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice; officials say it's the worst they've ever seen

mackinac bridge ice.jpg
Mackinac Bridge Authority
mackinac bridge ice.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice, officials said on Monday afternoon, and it's not clear when it will reopen.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the closure started around 2:32 p.m. and will continue as ice falls.

The authority said one maintenance worker called it the worst ice they've ever seen on the bridge.

A major ice storm hit much of Northern Michigan over the weekend, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in several counties. Those counties include: Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Crawford, Mackinac, and Alpena.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!