Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice; officials say it's the worst they've ever seen

The Mackinac Bridge is closed due to falling ice, officials said on Monday afternoon, and it's not clear when it will reopen.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the closure started around 2:32 p.m. and will continue as ice falls.

The authority said one maintenance worker called it the worst ice they've ever seen on the bridge.

A major ice storm hit much of Northern Michigan over the weekend, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in several counties. Those counties include: Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Crawford, Mackinac, and Alpena.