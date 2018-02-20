Mackinac Bridge due to falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to falling ice from the cables and towers on the bridge.



Motorists are advised to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.



The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring the conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, tune to AM 530 or 1610.