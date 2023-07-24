Mackinac Bridge to stop accepting Canadian currency this fall

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Starting this fall, Canadian currency will no longer be accepted at the Mackinac Bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says they met last week and decided to no longer accept Canadian currency starting Oct. 1.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority director told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, that Canadian customers will be able to continue using a MacPass or use credit or debit payment methods such as Apple Pay.

The director says these give a much more favorable rate of exchange.