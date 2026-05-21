Mackinac Island named 'Best Summer Travel Destination' for 4th year in a row

(WXYZ) — Mackinac Island is No. 1 again! The famous island in Lake Huron in Northern Michigan was named the "Best Summer Travel Destination" in the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

According to the island's tourism company, this is the fourth straight year Mackinac Island has been named the best summer destination.

In Lansing on Wednesday, a special ceremony was held with special recognition from lawmakers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Mackinac Island is the epitome of Pure Michigan, and I’m so proud we’ve been named the ‘Best Summer Travel Destination’ by USA Today for the fourth straight year,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Whether it’s eating fudge, riding bikes, or checking out famous landmarks like Arch Rock, I encourage everyone to visit Mackinac Island this summer and enjoy everything the island has to offer. As we begin a Pure Michigan summer, let’s keep working together to grow Michigan’s economy and support tourism in our state.”

“To have Mackinac Island named USA TODAY 10Best's No. 1 Summer Travel Destination for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible honor,” Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director Tim Hygh said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the hardworking community we have on the island and the workers who pour their hearts into welcoming visitors each season. There is no place like Mackinac Island in the summertime and this win reinforces that the timeless magic of Mackinac Island keeps delivering unforgettable memories year after year. We are looking forward to another spectacular summer season here on the island.”

The award comes as the 2026 summer season gets underway and the island prepares to welcome travelers with events throughout the summer.