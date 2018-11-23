Macomb Co. dispatcher helps man deliver wife's baby

(WXYZ) - A Macomb County Sheriff's Office dispatcher is being honored for helping a man over the phone deliver his wife's baby.

According to the sheriff's office, Dispatcher Koehler answered the 911 call on Nov. 9 from a frantic father. His wife was in labor and they wouldn't make it to the hospital.

Koehler helped him deliver the baby and take care of it until paramedics arrived, keeping calm the entire time.

"One of the biggest challenges they face is staying calm when the caller is going through a very traumatic experience on the other end of the line," the sheriff's office wrote.