Watch
News

Actions

Macomb Co. Public Works pilot project aims to prevent trash from reaching Lake St. Clair

Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:05:04-04

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Public Works Office began a pilot project that aims to reduce the amount of trash that reaches Lake St. Clair.

The project began this month within a storm drain that drains thousands of acres of Roseville and St. Clair Shores and discharges into Lake St. Clair at Jefferson Avenue and Martin Road.

“We don’t have to keep living this way,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said in a press release. “And with our beautiful Lake St. Clair, we’re always looking for ways to improve water quality. Our goal is to remove trash before it gets into the lake.”

Macomb County Public Works engineers designed the plan, which features installation of a steel bulkhead plus a boom at the outlet of the sewer to capture floating debris before it flows out into the lake.

If the project proves to be effective, an identical strategy to reduce pollution in the lake could be deployed at 11 other drains in Macomb County that empty into Lake St. Clair, including those in Harrison Township, Mount Clemens and New Baltimore.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!