Macomb Co. woman plans to take care of her family after winning $1M lottery jackpot

A woman from New Haven won a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Rnysha Woods, 26, bought her winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station on Gratiot Avenue in New Haven.

“I play Mega Millions often but had an unusual ‘gut feeling’ telling me to buy tickets for the next drawing,” Woods said in a press release. “I purchased several tickets and checked them right after the drawing. When I saw I’d matched five numbers I couldn’t believe it. I just started yelling: ‘We’re rich!’"

With her winnings, she plans to take care of her family.

“Winning a prize like this feels amazing. I still can’t believe it,” Woods said.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.