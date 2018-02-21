Macomb County announces $10.2 million Mound Road resurfacing project

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Macomb County announced it will proceed with a $10.2 million complete resurfacing of Mound Road this summer.

It will be completely resurfaced from 14 Mile to 18 Mile Roads in both directions. The resurfacing well be completed by the end of 2018.

“I am proud to see our County and City officials coming together to swiftly address the issues on Mound Road within 2018,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “We know Mound’s condition is a huge detriment to our City, so it’s crucial this project is completed this year."

Over the past two weeks, city and county officials have been collaborating in a number of emergency meetings to address the immediate condition of Mound.

The improvement is expected to last at least five years until the funding for the complete reconstruction can be secured in the amount of $217 million.

For more information, visit www.innovatemound.org.