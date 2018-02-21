Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:37AM EST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:37AM EST expiring February 24 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 11:16AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 21 at 11:17PM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 22 at 4:49AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 22 at 8:19AM EST in effect for: Oakland, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw
Macomb County announces $10.2 million Mound Road resurfacing project
12:03 PM, Feb 21, 2018
Share Article
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Macomb County announced it will proceed with a $10.2 million complete resurfacing of Mound Road this summer.
It will be completely resurfaced from 14 Mile to 18 Mile Roads in both directions. The resurfacing well be completed by the end of 2018.
“I am proud to see our County and City officials coming together to swiftly address the issues on Mound Road within 2018,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “We know Mound’s condition is a huge detriment to our City, so it’s crucial this project is completed this year."
Over the past two weeks, city and county officials have been collaborating in a number of emergency meetings to address the immediate condition of Mound.
The improvement is expected to last at least five years until the funding for the complete reconstruction can be secured in the amount of $217 million.
For more information, visit www.innovatemound.org.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.