Macomb County cornhole tournament to help in fight against childhood cancer

(WXYZ) — An upcoming cornhole tournament in Macomb County is aiming to help “bag childhood cancer.”

The third annual "Bag Childhood Cancer" cornhole event will take place on Saturday, February 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Great Shots Backyard Bar & Games in Clinton Township.

The tournament is hosted by 13Forever, a nonprofit launched in honor of 13-year-old Justin Townsend, who died of brain cancer in 2014. Through the nonprofit, Justin’s family works to raise awareness and fund research to improve outcomes for children battling cancer.

This year, a portion of the funds raised will be donated to child life music programs at local hospitals.

Ali Hoxie, WXYZ anchor, and Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ digital director, will be participating in this year's event.

Player tickets cost $40, which includes tournament entry and pizza. Spectator tickets are $15.

Organizers say there will be cash prizes for the tournament winners, a 50/50 raffle, other raffle prizes and a cash bar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

