Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel declares state of emergency following tornado in Armada area

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has declared a state of emergency today after an EF1 tornado caused damage in Armada Township and the Village of Armada on July 24.

The state of emergency will activate the response and recovery elements of the county's emergency operations plan.

The county indicates that more than 100 structures were damaged by the storm and at least two were destroyed. Hackel is also requesting that Governor Whitmer declare a state of emergency within Macomb County, the Village of Armada and Armada Township to help make funds available for the recovery efforts.

“This support could offset costs incurred by public entities for public safety, debris management and economic recovery,” said Hackel in a press release. “Right now we estimate that both the Village of Armada and Armada Township expect to incur costs in excess of 15 percent of their annual general fund budget, and this will significantly impact their ability to operate.”

