Macomb County Health Department opens three flu vaccination clinics

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department announced the opening of three flu vaccine clinics in Macomb County.

According to a press release, they will hold two indoor locations in Clinton Township and Warren, and a drive-thru location in Sterling Heights.

“Getting an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect you and your family against flu, and reduce the risk of flu illness,” said Andrew Cox, director and health officer of Macomb County Health Department, in a press release. “The ongoing presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of the flu season makes flu vaccinations absolutely critical to local efforts to help avoid potentially dangerous pressure on our health care system, hospitals and community.”

The indoor locations at the Verkuilen Building (21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Twp.) and the Health Department’s Southwest Health Center (27690 Van Dyke, Warren) will offer the vaccines Monday through Friday.

The drive-thru location at the Health Department’s Lakeside Mall clinic (14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights) will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Appointments are encouraged. Go here to sign up or call the Macomb County Health Department Immunization Program at 586-469-5372 or 586-465-8537.

Additional information below:

Verkuilen Building Vaccination Clinic

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday

21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, MI

Age 6 months and older

Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine [macombcountymi.us4.list-manage.com], or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southwest Health Center Vaccination Clinic

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday

27690 Van Dyke Ave, Warren, MI 48093

Age 6 months and older

Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine [macombcountymi.us4.list-manage.com], or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Lakeside Mall Vaccination Clinic