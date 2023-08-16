Macomb County Health Department warns of rabid skunks

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department announced that two rabies-positive skunks were recently discovered in Macomb Township, within three miles of each other.

The department notes a third skunk that was rabies positive was also found in Clinton Township in June.

The three skunks have been euthanized and tested after coming into contact with family pets, according to the health department.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions for themselves and their pets.

If you see a skunk that is acting strangely or acting aggressively, please call Macomb County Animal Control at 586-469-5115.

The health department provided the following recommendations from the CDC on rabies prevention:

For people:



Leave all wildlife alone.

Wash animal bites or scratches immediately with soap and water.

If you are bitten, scratched or unsure, talk to a health care provider about whether you need treatment. Rabies in people is 100% preventable through prompt appropriate medical care.

Vaccinate your pets to protect them and your family.

For pets:

