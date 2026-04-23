Macomb County health officials confirm county's first measles case in 2026

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Health Department officials have confirmed a measles case in a Macomb County resident.

According to the MCHD, this is the county’s first measles case this year.

The MCHD said there are no public exposure sites to announce at this time and they are working to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

“Measles is extremely contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even speaks,” said Andrew Cox, director and health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services, in a statement. “The best protection against measles is vaccination. If you’re not yet vaccinated, get your shot as soon as possible to safeguard yourself, your family, and your community from this preventable disease.”

Symptoms:



High fever (may spike above 104°F)

Cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes

Red blotchy rash beginning on the face and spreading downward, typically 3–5 days after first symptoms



The MCHD says if symptoms develop, you should call ahead before going to a clinic or emergency room to give staff time to take precautions.

For more information on measles, click here.

