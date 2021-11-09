Macomb County looking for volunteers to prepare taxes for veterans, low-income individuals

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Veterans Services is looking for volunteers to help prepare taxes for veterans and low-income residents this tax season.

“Our services can make a real difference for members of the community who served their country, or for individuals who do not have the means to pay for tax services,” said Laura Rios, director, Macomb County Veterans Services. “But we need the support of volunteers to make that possible. It’s an extremely rewarding experience that just about anyone can apply for. We provide the training, the materials, the guidance - we just need friendly, personable individuals who are willing to give their time to those who need help.”

The program provides assistance to people who make $57,000 or less, individuals with disabilities, and to those with limited English-speaking taxpayers.

Volunteers are asked to have the following qualifications:

Basic computer skills and familiarity with adobe acrobat

Basic knowledge of filing personal income taxes

Friendly and personable

No felony arrest or convictions

Current driver’s license or state identification card

Can commit to one 4-6 hour shift per week

The program runs 12 weeks from January 19 to April 15 and will operate out of seven locations throughout Macomb County.

Two training sessions are required and will be held at the Macomb County Family Resource Center located at 196 North Rose Street in Mount Clemens. Basic federal tax law, advanced federal tax law, state law and standards of conduct and ethics will be included in the training.

The session times are as follows:



December 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

January 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering you can call Laura Rios at 586-469-6507.

You can also visit https://vets.macombgov.org/Vets-RecruitingVolunteersToPrepareTaxes to learn more.