Macomb County man plans to help family & friends after winning $4 million lottery jackpot

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County man won $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $150 Million Cash Explosion instant game.

The 76-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Manny's Liquor located in Rochester.

“I usually only play the $5 and $10 games, but I’ve been winning quite a bit lately, so I decided to purchase a $30 ticket,” said the 76-year-old player. “I scratched the ticket right before bed and matched number 29. I thought maybe I’d won a few hundred dollars, but then scratched the $4 million amount underneath. I said: ‘Wait a minute. This can’t be.’ I knew what I was seeing, but I didn’t believe it was real.

“When I woke up in the morning, I thought I’d dreamt it all, but then I saw the ticket on my nightstand and knew it had actually happened,” the player said.

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million. With his winnings, he plans to help family and friends.

“I really enjoy helping people, so all I can think about is how many people I’ll be able help with this money. It is such a surreal feeling,” the player said.