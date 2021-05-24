Watch
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

(WXYZ) — Michigan Lottery said a Macomb County man won $4 million playing their Ultimate Millions instant game.

The winner, who is remaining anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Mobil gas station on Dequindre in Madison Heights. He told Michigan Lottery he plans to pay off debt and help his family with the winnings.

“I play a little of everything and have never felt as excited as I was when I scratched this winning ticket,” said the 48-year-old player in a press release. “I am excited to be able to help my family!”

Michigan Lottery said he chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million.

According to Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $71 million playing Ultimate Millions, which launched in September of 2020. The tickets are $30.

