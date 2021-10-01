Macomb County man’s ex-wife, judge fearful after stalking threats, complaint alleges

(WXYZ) — A criminal complaint details the alleged stalking threats from a Macomb County man that has left his ex-wife and a local judge fearful of his actions.

According to the complaint unsealed today in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, 42-year-old Vires Al-Hakiem of Shelby Twp. began acting erratic following the separation to his wife in December 2020. The divorce was finalized last month. The victim, according to the report, says that Al-Hakiem sends threatening texts, shows up at her house uninvited and posts social media videos about her.

In one video text message, Al-Hakiem allegedly pointed a handgun at the camera and said, “You see that gun? I put it inside your head and will empty 17 bullets in your f****** head and go show this to f****** judge what I say.”

The complaint said that the judge who was overseeing Al-Hakiem's divorce at the time saw the video and also perceived it as a threat. Since then, the complaint says the sheriff’s office has been conducting welfare checks at the judge’s house.

On July 19, 2021, it is also alleged that Al-Hakiem texted an image of multiple long guns and magazines laid out on a bed with the message: “Dat is how ready I am” and “Dat is all am gonna say.”

In August, the victim was reportedly granted a personal protection order against Al-Hakiem, which remains in effect today.

According to the complaint, on Sept. 23, the victim called police after she reportedly saw Al-Hakiem in the parking lot of a business and approached her vehicle and spat on it. Later that day, he was reportedly arrested by the Sterling Heights Police for possession of a concealed weapon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Al-Hakiem appeared today in U.S. District Court and is temporarily detained. His detention hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.