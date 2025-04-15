Macomb County neighbors upset over proposed power line development on their properties

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Laurie Christensen is one of the hundreds of residents living at the Westchester Village Condominiums in Clinton Township.

The residents are fearful of a proposed power line development being built right along their property on 19 Mile near Hayes Road.

"My first thought was 'why right there?' said Christensen. "My one girlfriend said she’ll look out her balcony and see power lines."

Christensen said that residents are concerned about the aesthetics, property values, and potential environmental effects.

So, why would the power lines be built there?

Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem told 7 News Detroit: "Henry Ford Macomb Hospital did a major expansion a number of years back, the problem is they need more power."

Gieleghem said the controversy over where exactly to put the lines dates back to 2021.

According to him, it was originally proposed to run the lines down Dalcoma Drive, which runs behind Macomb Community College, but Gieleghem said the college opposed this due to aesthetics.

"When you weigh devaluing peoples’ residential homes and putting power lines that close to them, or the aesthetics of the college ... those two don’t equal," said Gieleghem.

7 News Detroit reached out to Macomb Community College, they provided this statement:

"Macomb Community College has not received a formal request from ITC regarding running its Clinton Township transmission line project through the college’s Center Campus. Based on the materials submitted to the Clinton Township Board of Trustees, the current preferred route by ITC does not involve college property."

ITC, or International Transmission Company, is the company in charge of the project. They provided 7 News Detroit with this statement:

“ITC is committed to continuing its work with the Clinton Township board to move forward with this critical project, ensuring completion of the interconnection request and that Henry Ford Macomb Hospital has the required power needed to properly serve the community. If the current application for special use permit along 19 Mile Road is approved, the new line to serve Henry Ford Macomb Hospital can be energized within 6 – 8 weeks from the start of construction.”

-Gary Kirsh, ITC Senior Area Manager

"The problem with that is that we have residents along 19 Mile Road," said Gieleghem.

According to him, the Township was supposed to vote on where to build the power lines on Monday, but it was postponed, once again, until April 28.

Gieleghem said that on that date, ITC will present a plan to either implement the lines along 19 Mile, or Dalcoma — he hopes it is Dalcoma.

"We know that we need to come up with a solution for them," said Gieleghem. "But it’s got to be a solution that’s workable for everybody."