Macomb County outlines infrastructure improvements for 2023 construction season

(WXYZ) — Macomb County is gearing up for $163 million in road, bridge and traffic improvements during this year’s construction season.

“From major reconstruction and rehabilitation to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our roadways, these projects are critical to the transportation infrastructure needs of our region,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel in a press release. “There isn’t a road or bridge we can’t fix if we have adequate funding. We will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding to ensure the more than $2 billion dollars in road improvements needed across Macomb County are resolved."

According to the Macomb County Department of Roads, the construction program will focus on 20 primary and local road projects, five bridges and culverts, and more than 20 asphalt resurfacing and concrete repair projects.

Multiple maintenance, traffic improvement and modernizations projects are also reportedly planned for this year.

They’ve released the following list for all primary and local road, bridge and traffic projects on tap for 2023. Estimated dates are tentative.