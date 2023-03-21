Macomb County outlines infrastructure improvements for 2023 construction season

(WXYZ) — Macomb County is gearing up for $163 million in road, bridge and traffic improvements during this year’s construction season.
“From major reconstruction and rehabilitation to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our roadways, these projects are critical to the transportation infrastructure needs of our region,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel in a press release. “There isn’t a road or bridge we can’t fix if we have adequate funding. We will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding to ensure the more than $2 billion dollars in road improvements needed across Macomb County are resolved."
According to the Macomb County Department of Roads, the construction program will focus on 20 primary and local road projects, five bridges and culverts, and more than 20 asphalt resurfacing and concrete repair projects.
Multiple maintenance, traffic improvement and modernizations projects are also reportedly planned for this year.
They’ve released the following list for all primary and local road, bridge and traffic projects on tap for 2023. Estimated dates are tentative.
|Project
|Location
|EstimatedConstructionCost
|Type of Work
|Community
|Est.Start
|Est.Finish
|23 Mile Road
|Card Road toRomeo Plank Road
|$15,583,795
|Widening from2 to 5 Lanes
|Macomb Twp
|June 2022
|Fall2023
|14 Mile Road
|Hayes Road toHoover Road
|$6,523,820
|Mill, Base Repair,and Asphalt Overlay
|Sterling Heightsand Warren
|Spring 2023
|Summer 2023
|28 Mile Road Bridge
|Over the Deer Creek
|MDOT BridgeBundle Program
|Bridge Removal
|Lenox Twp
|Fall2023
|Fall2023
|30 Mile Road
|Mound Road toBur Oak Drive
|Permit Project by WashingtonTownship
|Gravel to Asphalt Road
|Washington Twp
|Spring 2023
|Summer 2023
|30 Mile Road
|Bur Oak Drive toKildare Drive
|$2,348,167
|Gravel to Asphalt Road
|Washington Twp
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|33 Mile Road
|Lowe Plank Road toMain Street (M-19)
|$555,199
|Asphalt Overlay
|Richmond
|Summer 2023
|Summer 2023
|Campground Road
|Van Dyke Avenue to28 Mile Road
|$3,000,000
|Road Rehabilitation,Culvert Replacement,and RoundaboutConstruction
|Washington Twp
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|Capac Road
|Irwin Road toPratt Road
|$871,083
|Asphalt Overlay
|Armada Twp
|Summer 2023
|Summer 2023
|Card Road
|Hall Road (M-59) to350 feet north
|$204,129
|Construct DualRight Turn Lanes
|Macomb Twp
|Summer 2023
|Summer 2023
|Coon CreekRoad Bridge
|Coon Creek Road to100 feet north ofArmada Ridge Road
|$1,038,553
|Bridge Replacement
|Armada Twp
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|Garfield Road
|22 Mile Road to23 Mile Road
|$4,579,947
|Construct New Road
|Macomb Twp
|Spring 2023
|Fall2023
|Kelly Road
|14 Mile Road to15 Mile Road
|$4,450,000
|Reconstruction
|Clinton Twpand Fraser
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|Metropolitan Parkway(16 Mile Road)
|Ryan Road toMound Road
|$4,071,808
|Mill, Base Repair,and Asphalt Overlay
|Sterling Heights
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|Mound Road
|I-696 to M-59
|$80,000,000
|Reconstruction
|Sterling Heightsand Warren
|Summer 2021
|Spring 2024
|North Bay Drive,Precision Drive,and Commerce Blvd
|25 Mile Road to26 Mile Road
|$5,454,379
|Reconstruction
|Chesterfield Twp
|Spring 2023
|Summer 2023
|Schoenherr Road
|19 Mile Road toHall Road (M-59)
|$3,509,946
|Mill, Base Repair,and Asphalt Overlay
|Sterling Heights
|Spring 2023
|Summer 2023
|Washington RoadBridge
|Over the Salt River
|$4,402,705
|Bridge Replacement
|Chesterfield Twp
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|West Archer Drive
|Over Channel toLake St. Clair
|$2,333,209
|Bridge Replacement
|Harrison Twp
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|Wolcott Road
|Over Tupper BrookDrain
|$383,000
|Culver Replacement
|Armada Twp
|Spring 2023
|Summer 2023
|Asphalt PavementPreservation Program
|Multiple Locations
|$3,000,000
|Repairs on VariousRoads withinthe County
|Various Locations
|Spring 2023
|Fall2023
|Concrete PavementPreservation Program
|Multiple Locations
|$3,000,000
|Repairs on VariousRoads withinthe County
|Various Locations
|Spring 2023
|Fall2023
|SubdivisionReconstructionProgram
|Multiple Locations
|$3,593,212
|Reconstruction
|Various Locations
|Summer 2023
|Fall2023
|Fiber Phase 3
|Multiple Locations
|$2,539,625.76
|Install Fiber OpticCable on Various Roadswithin Macomb County
|Various Locations
|Feb.2022
|Dec. 2024
|Signal Modernization
|Multiple Locations
|$1,032,611.89
|Upgrade ExistingDiagonal Span Configurationto Box Span Configuration
|Various Locations
|Nov.2021
|July2023
|Fiber Phase 4
|Multiple Locations
|$2,373,076.86
|Install Fiber Optic Cableon Various Roadswithin Macomb County
|Various Locations
|Nov. 2023
|July2025
|LongitudinalPavement Marking
|Multiple Locations
|$590,000.00
|Application of LongitudinalPavement Markings
|Various Locations
|Spring 2023
|Spring 2024
|SpecialPavement Marking
|Multiple Locations
|$180,000.00
|Upgrade Stop Barsand Crosswalks
|Various Locations
|Spring 2023
|Spring 2024
|Guardrail Safety
|Multiple Locations
|$235,000.00
|Upgrade Guardrails
|Various Locations
|Spring 2023
|Spring 2024
|Signal Modernization
|Multiple Locations
|$1,333,222.00
|Upgrade ExistingDiagonal Span Configurationto Box Span Configuration
|Various Locations
|Summer 2023
|Spring 2025
|Storm Water PumpStations Rehabilitation
|Multiple Locations
|$400,000.00
|Storm Water Mechanicaland Electrical SystemsReplacement
|Harrison Township
|Summer 2023
|Fall2024
|Traffic OperationsCenter Operations
|County Wide
|$3,665,000.00
|Operation and Maintenanceof the Macomb CountyTraffic Operations Center
|Various Locations
|Winter 2023
|Winter 2024
|Fiber Phase 5
|Multiple Locations
|$2,383,503.00
|Install Fiber Optic Cableon Various Roadswithin Macomb County
|Various Locations
|Winter 2023
|Summer 2026