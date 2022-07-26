Macomb County prosecutor, police upset over shootout suspects getting low bond

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men are at the center of a low bond controversy in Macomb County, accused of firing off at least three dozen rounds at each other at a gas station in Warren.

Both the Macomb County Prosecutor and Warren Police Commissioner say something is not quite right.

Two guns were recovered they did not spend much time in the Macomb County Jail at all. One man paid $100 and the other $200 to bond out. Police are looking for a third person.

The shooting took place at a gas station in the area of 11 Mile and Van Dyke around 10 a.m. One of the nearly three dozen shots hit the dealership across from Van Dyke, and people were lucky to walk away uninjured.

A person who lives nearby and wished to remain anonymous spoke to us.

"That could have came this direction, that could have went any direction. We go to that gas station daily. They know us down there," the person said.

Police say that the two men are not cooperating with the investigation and both suspects received weapons charges

Jayquan Washington received a bond of $2,000 and Eric Boatwright received a $1,000 bond, and they each only needed to post 10%.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido has an issue with the low bond even calling out visiting Judge Thomas Brookover.

"There seems to be some inconsistencies as to the charging, as it relates to if the guns are involved, any type of weapons involved and why so low and put on a tether," Lucdio said.

His office is filing an emergency motion to prevent low bonds from being set.

"I think this should raise at least a flag of some sort, of awareness that says there are guns involved here, hello?" he said.

We did reach out to Brookover and he said he was unaware of the prosecutor's criticism and that he had no comment.