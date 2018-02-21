Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 21 at 11:17PM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 22 at 4:49AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:58AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 22 at 8:19AM EST in effect for: Oakland, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw
Macomb County residents asked to restrict water usage to reduce sewer discharge
10:06 AM, Feb 21, 2018
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Residents in Macomb County are being asked to restrict their water usage in an effort to reduce sewer discharge into Lake St. Clair.
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller put the notice out to residents in the wake of the rainfall in metro Detroit over the past few days.
According to Miller, many of the communities have combined sewer systems where storm water and sanitary sewage travel in the same pipes, and localized flooding is already occurring.
“This is about neighbors helping neighbors. Every gallon of water usage we can restrict now is one less gallon that may overflow the banks of the Clinton River and other waterways,” Miller said. “Rain is Mother Nature’s doing and we can’t control that, but we can control our own water usage.”
A flood watch is in effect for the area until 4 p.m.
The restrictions residents can use include:
Reduce the length of showers
Only flush solids in the toilet
Only run full wash loads, or, if possible, postpone laundry until Thursday
Don't run the water while brushing teeth
Run full dishwasher loads only
