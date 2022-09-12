Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.

13Forever: After losing son to brain cancer, Michigan family starts nonprofit to help find cure

Services to choose from include a basic manicure, hair cut & style, massage and eyelash extensions.

All proceeds will benefit Michigan organizations fighting against pediatric cancer.

To make an appointment call 586-677-0400. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“13Forever is happy to team up with local businesses like Roseni Salon and Spa to bring awareness to Childhood Cancer. It will be a fun day,” said Roy Townsend, founder of 13Forever.

Check out the service menu below: