Macomb County Sheriff deputies honored after saving 2 from house fire

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Sheriff Deputies Zachary Deng, Johnathon Korte, and Thomas Bartoli, are being hailed as heroes for saving two people from a house fire Wednesday.

“I sincerely commend the valiant efforts of these Deputies in this life-threatening situation,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “They acted swiftly and selflessly, preventing an even greater tragedy from occurring.”

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says the trio responded Wednesday, at approximately 1:24 a.m. to a fire at a home in the 46400 block of Leanna Drive in Macomb Township.

“Deputy Deng was the first to arrive on scene. He could see flames through the closed front door window and attempted to kick in the door several times. Upon entering the home, he saw one individual and instructed her to leave immediately. He saw a male seated in a chair, engulfed in flames,” Sheriff Wickersham said. “Deputy Deng attempted to smother the fire with a blanket; however, was unsuccessful. Deputies Korte and Bartoli arrived on scene with fire extinguishers in hand. The Deputies entered the home, which was filled with heavy black smoke making it incredibly difficult to breathe. Deputy Deng began sweeping the chair and flames with a fire extinguisher; but he had to exit the home due to being unable to breathe.”

Deputy Korte, Wickersham said promptly took over and began ”sweeping the flames with another extinguisher until it was empty, while a Deputy removed the family dog, Keeva, from the home. Deputy Bartoli then re-entered the home with the first extinguisher and extinguished the remaining flames as Macomb Fire arrived on scene.”

The two people inside of the home at the time of the fire were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A man is currently listed in stable condition and a female was released.

Deputies Deng, Korte and Bartoli were seen for smoke inhalation and were later released.

