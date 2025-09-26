Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Macomb County Sheriff's Office says suspect vandalized patrol vehicle parked in lot

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the person they say vandalized a patrol vehicle on September 20.

Officials say the vehicle was vandalized while in the parking lot. They believe the incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

Surveillance captured a woman with red hair wearing an American flag shirt.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was driving a grey/silver sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Gallagher at 586-307-9363.

