Watch Now
News

Actions

Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Suspect vehicle
Macomb County Sheriff's Office
Suspect vehicle<br/>
Suspect vehicle
Posted at 9:38 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 09:38:04-04

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Officials say Antoine Smith, 44 of Mt. Clemens, was struck while walking on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue, and killed.

The incident reportedly happened on October 19 at 9:50 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. It may have damage to the underbody. The suspect vehicle was last seen going north on Park Street, officials say.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information on the crash to come forward. You can call 586-307-9456.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!