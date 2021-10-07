Macomb County to host its first-ever pride festival

MOUNT CLEMENS (WXYZ) — Downtown Mount Clemens will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with its first-ever Macomb County Pride Festival October 15-17.

The three-day event will feature a street fair with up to 80 vendors, a family fun area with games, art activities, and more, and a host of live performances.

It will also offer participatory opportunities to local groups to highlight their support and resources for the LGBTQ+ community in Macomb County.

Macomb County is hoping this pet-friendly event becomes an annual one that will celebrate and empower the region’s LGBTQ+ community.

Parking will be free in Downtown Mount Clemens Friday after 6 p.m. and all day Saturday & Sunday