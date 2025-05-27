Macomb man dies after crashing car into tree over the weekend

OAKLAND TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A man passed away from injuries sustained after crashing a car into a tree over the weekend in Oakland Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

We're told the crash happened on Saturday, just after 4 p.m. We're tld that the driver of a 1966 Chevrolet was heading east on East Romeo Road when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle's driver, a 77-year-old Bruce Township man, had to be removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. We're told he succumbed to his injuries on Memorial Day.

Police say that excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. We're told the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The Sheriff Office's Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident; it's unknown whether alcohol or drugs are considered factors in the crash.