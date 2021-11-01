Macomb, Oakland Co. residents affected by June flood can apply for one-time food assistance payment

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday a one-time food assistance payment for eligible residents of Macomb and Oakland counties who were affected by the late June flooding.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, low-income residents who did not receive food assistance benefits during July 2021 will soon be able to apply for federal Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits.

Eligible households will receive a one-time benefit to spend on food: $430 for a household of two and $782 for a household of four. Applicants must:

Have lived in Macomb or Oakland counties on June 25, 2021.

Not have received food assistance benefits in July 2021, commonly known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Food Assistance Program benefits in Michigan.

Meet income requirements for its family size based on the household's take-home income and accessible liquid resources during the disaster benefit period, minus unreimbursed disaster expenses. That translates to an income of approximately 150% of the federal poverty level [lnks.gd]. By comparison, eligibility for traditional food assistance is based on an income that is 130% of the poverty level.

Be directly affected by the flooding, which means the household has experienced at least one of the following due to the disaster:

Destroyed or spoiled food. Disaster-related personal injury. Lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated, or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period. The need for home or business repairs. Temporary shelter expenses. Evacuation or relocation expenses.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be accepting in-person applications beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3.

“Michiganders in Macomb and Oakland counties were among those who saw their homes, property, and prized possessions damaged by historic flooding this year,” Gov. Whitmer said in a release. “In Michigan we look out for one another, and as governor, I want to ensure that every family can recover and thrive through difficult times. I am proud of the work MDHHS is doing to deliver disaster food assistance to impacted families in Macomb and Oakland.”

According to the release, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved the federal disaster food benefits for the two additional counties. Previously, President Joe Biden approved a similar request for Wayne and Washtenaw county residents over the summer.

Applicants are required to provide verification of their identity and are encouraged to bring proof of residence, income and liquid assets (i.e. amount of money in their bank accounts during the disaster period). Proof of citizenship is not required.

Face masks will be required at the sites:

Residents can apply at three Kensington Church locations:

Macomb County

Kensington Church, 25000 Hall Road, Clinton Township.



Oakland County

Kensington Church, 4640 S. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion. Kensington Church, 1825 E. Square Lake Road, Troy.



In both counties, applications will be accepted:

Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 4, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m.-noon

Monday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Those who are approved will reportedly receive a Bridge Card and benefits will be available for 24 hours after approval. Households are encouraged to redeem the benefits quickly.