Macy's closing 66 'underproductive' stores, including 4 in Michigan

NEW YORK (WXYZ) — Macy's Inc. announced on Thursday that it's closing 66 store locations, including four in Michigan.

The retailer said the closures are part of its Bold New Chapter strategy — a plan announced in February 2024— which the company says will bring back sustainable and profitable sales growth. The plan includes closing about “150 underproductive stores over a three-year period.”

The four Michigan Macy's store locations closing are: Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City, Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, Oakland Mall in Troy and Genessee Valley Center in Flint.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement.

Macy’s says during this strategy, which runs through fiscal year 2026, it plans to invest in its 350 current locations. Macy’s says customers can “expect seamless shopping experiences” with improvements in store and online.

Since the strategy started, sales have increased for three consecutive quarters, the company said. Macy’s says it’s entering 2025 “well-positioned” and will continue to build off the momentum.

A full list of closures can be found online.

