MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — As electric bikes and other motorized rides become more popular across Metro Detroit, Madison Heights is putting new rules in place on where and how they can be used.

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Madison Heights approves new rules for e-bikes and e-motos

The Madison Heights City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance Monday night covering e-bikes and e-motos.

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“They are and can be very dangerous,” Mayor Corey Haines said.

The ordinance adds safeguards and establishes rules for where the vehicles can be ridden throughout the city.

City Councilman Quinn Wright, who rides an electric scooter himself, said the growing popularity of e-bikes means both riders and drivers are still learning how to safely share the road.

“I think these e-bikes are something we’re all getting used to,” Wright said. “Everyone doesn’t know there are different classes and different categories, and so it’s just something we need to be more mindful of and be more considerate when we’re out on the road.”

WXYZ Quinn Wright, City Councilman

Wright said owning an electric bike or scooter comes with a responsibility to operate it safely.

“I think that you can have one, but you have to be safe on it,” Wright said. “I have a helmet, and I try to be responsible in riding it.”

What are the new e-bike rules?

The ordinance establishes age, helmet and speed requirements based on the class of e-bike.

Under the new rules, a Class 3 e-bike cannot be operated by anyone under 14 years old. Riders between the ages of 14 and 18 are required to wear a helmet.

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City leaders say education will be an important part of implementing the ordinance.

“What we want to do is we want to educate our parents,” Mayor Haines said. “Educate them on what is safe, what isn’t, what rules need to be followed.”

Mayor Haines says this couldn't have come at a better time.

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"The timing is really really good for this. As far as...we’re right here before Black Friday with all the shopping sales and discounts there may be on some of these items. Parents really take a hard look and do some research on their own.”

Violating the city's e-bike ordinance could result in a $100 fine. Violations involving e-motos and mopeds will fall under existing state laws.

Riders hope for coexistence

E-bike rider Ron Ramirez said he is glad the city didn't do an outright ban on e-bikes.

“I just want this to be a coexisting effort,” Ramirez said.

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Ramirez said he relies on his e-bike for transportation and tries to follow traffic laws and ride responsibly.

“For some, this is the only transportation,” Ramirez said. “What about the law-abiding ones that abide by the traffic rules and stuff?”

The new ordinance is expected to take effect 10 days after its passage. City officials say information about the new guidelines will be distributed to students in Madison Heights and shared on social media.

