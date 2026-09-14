Madison Heights woman charged with allegedly trafficking a victim for prostitution

A Madison Heights woman is facing charges that she allegedly trafficked a female in metro Detroit while her minor child was present.

According to the Madison Heights Police Department, Maya Scott Perry is facing charges stemming from an investigation that began in June.

Madison Heights police's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested Perry in June as part of an investigation into criminal prostitution in the area.

Police said that it's alleged she was also involved in human trafficking activity and child endangerment.

Police said that detectives identified at least one adult female who was allegedly trafficked by Perry in areas including Madison Heights, Royal Oak, Southfield and Warren.

She was charged with



Prostitution—Transporting a Person (Felony)

Prostitution—Accepting Earnings (Felony)

Human Trafficking Enterprise Resulting in Injury—Commercial Sexual Activity (Felony)

Capturing or Distributing an Image of an Unclothed Person (Felony)

False Report of a Felony (Felony)

Child Abuse—Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor)

She was arraigned in 44th District Court on Sept. 9 and her bond was set at $250,000.

