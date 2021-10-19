Watch
'Magic of Lights' drive-through light display returning to DTE Energy Music Theatre

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Live Nation<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:57 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 08:57:53-04

(WXYZ) — It’s about that time to get in the holiday spirit. The Magic of Lights is returning to the DTE Energy Music Theatre starting Nov. 19.

The drive-through light display features holiday-themed scenes with LED technology and digital animations.

The display will run from Nov. 19 through January 1, and the standard vehicle passes start at $20. The cost will increase through the event run dates, according to a press release from 313 Presents.

Passes can be purchased here.

313 Presents says the 2020-21 installment attracted more than 250,000 guests.

Magic of Lights opens every day at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The address is 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston.

