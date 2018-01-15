Major Charge Dismissed in Female Genital Mutilation Case

(WXYZ) - A federal judge has dismissed a major charge in the female genital mutilation case.

U.S. District judge, Bernard Friedman, dismissed count six 'conspiracy to transport minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.'

This is the only count that could have lead to life in prison for Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar.

Police arrested them in April for allegedly performing the illegal procedures on young girls at Attar's Livonia Clinic.