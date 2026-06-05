Major closures coming to I-75 and I-96 this weekend; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Drivers heading around metro Detroit and to Downtown Detroit for a variety of events this weekend are being reminded about full closures on two highways.
According to MDOT, I-75 will be closed in both directions between McNichols Rd. and 7 Mile Rd. starting Friday night and lasting through Monday morning. That's for the demolition of the Savannah/Oakland Ave. bridge over I-75.
Traffic will be detoured on the service drive.
Southbound I-75 will also be reduced from five lanes to one lane between 12 Mile and 9 Mile.
Also, the westbound I-96 express and local lanes will be closed from I-94 to Southfield Freeway for the Hubbell bridge deck demolition. All on and off ramps will also be closed.
The detour for that is westbound I-94 to northbound Southfield to westbound I-96.
The following ramps will also be closed:
- MLK Blvd ramp to WB I-96
- Warren Ave ramp to WB I-96
- EB/WB I-94 ramps to WB I-96
- W Grand Blvd ramp to WB I-96
- Livernois Ave ramp to WB I-96
- M-5 (Grand River Ave) ramps to WB I-96
- WB M-8 (Davison) to WB I-96
- Wyoming Ave ramp to WB I-96