Major closures coming to I-75 and I-96 this weekend; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Drivers heading around metro Detroit and to Downtown Detroit for a variety of events this weekend are being reminded about full closures on two highways.

According to MDOT, I-75 will be closed in both directions between McNichols Rd. and 7 Mile Rd. starting Friday night and lasting through Monday morning. That's for the demolition of the Savannah/Oakland Ave. bridge over I-75.

Traffic will be detoured on the service drive.

Southbound I-75 will also be reduced from five lanes to one lane between 12 Mile and 9 Mile.

Also, the westbound I-96 express and local lanes will be closed from I-94 to Southfield Freeway for the Hubbell bridge deck demolition. All on and off ramps will also be closed.

The detour for that is westbound I-94 to northbound Southfield to westbound I-96.

The following ramps will also be closed:

