Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties

(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.

That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week.

10 Mile Road in Novi just closed this week to thru traffic between Meadowbrook and Haggerty.

"It's already a pain," Jeff McGriff, who works in Novi, said.

10 Mile is undergoing resurfacing and getting a left-turn lane.

Another road that is seeing work is Grand River Ave. between Napier and Wixom. Crews are also adding a left turn lane and repaving the road.

It will stay open throughout construction, but the intersection at Napier and Grand River will eventually be closed at a date yet to be determined.

In Westand, Merriman Rd. is now closed. Resurfacing is happening between Hawthorn and James, with two bridge replacements: one over Hines Drive and the middle Rouge River.

In Macomb County, the Innovate Mound Rd. project continues this year. It's one of the largest county projects throughout the tri-county area, impacting between 19,000 and 47,000 drivers a day.

This year, the project will move south, with a focus on rebuilding the road between 15 Mile and I-696, kicking off in March and lasting until November. The full project won't be complete until 2024.

23 Mile rd. is also getting a makeover in Macomb Township, goign from two lanes to five lanes. The work started last year and should be complete in November.