Major construction project on I-696 kicks off tomorrow; here are the closures

A major construction project coming to I-696 in western Oakland County will kick off on Thursday that will impact drivers who use the highway to get across metro Detroit.

The "Restore the Reuther" project will rebuild I-696 from I-275 to Telegraph over the next couple of years.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will rebuild eastbound I-696 from I-275 to Telegraph. It will include rebuilding the road from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake, American Dr., Franklin Road and Telegraph.

Starting tomorrow afternoon, both directions of traffic will share the westbound side of the highway through the end of the year with two lanes open in each direction. In 2024, all traffic will be shifted to the newly-rebuilt eastbound side while they construction the westbound side.

There will also be ramp closures during the construction that will be closed through late fall.

Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696

Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive

Southbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696

Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696 Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696

On Thursday, there will be construction for the traffic shift that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time, eastbound I-696 will be reduced to one lane from the I-96 connector/I-275/M-5 interchange through Telegraph.

Also, the following ramps will be temporarily closed through the late afternoon.

Northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696

All M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696

Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road

Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696

Southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696

Southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696

Detours for the highway are:

Northbound I-275 ramp and all M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696, use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then to eastbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road, use northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.

Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.

Southbound M-10 ramp and southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696, use northbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696.

Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696 will use southbound M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then to eastbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive will use southbound M-10 to southbound US-24 to westbound Franklin Road, then to American Drive.

Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-5, then to eastbound I-96.

Drivers will need to allow for extra time to commute due to the reduced lanes and ramp closures.

