Major damage reported at Frenchtown Villa Trailer Park in Monroe County

(WXYZ) — Major damage was reported at the Frenchtown Villa Trailer Park in Monroe County after severe storms hit on Thursday night.

The park is located just off of Telegraph and Newport Rd. and it's owned and managed by Sun Communities.

Large trees uprooted in Woodhaven

Workers are seeing major damage to mobile homes and trees, but officials are waiting for the sun to come up to fully assess the damage.

A resident tells us they had very strong winds and there are about 1,100 homes inside the park.

