Major Michigan health systems moving to optional masking

Many of the major Michigan health systems are transitioning to optional masking, according to a press release from Corewell Health.

The rollout of optional masking in most hospital areas is expected to happen over the next week.

According to the statement from Corewell, the major Michigan health systems came together to make the decision and factored in that the number of COVID inpatients has “drastically” declined across the state, that there are multiple ways to fight the virus, and that they wanted to restore that human connection between patients, loved ones and caregivers.

The health systems will reportedly still provide free masks and hand sanitizer at entrances. Patients can also request their care teams to wear masks.

Here’s what’s changing at each health system listed below:

Ascension Michigan

· Effective immediately: Ascension Michigan acute care and ambulatory centers have suspended the routine use of hospital-grade masks except in units providing care to special immunocompromised populations or patients with an increased risk of complications from COVID-19. These include intensive care units, oncology units/centers and transplant units.

Bronson Healthcare

· Effective Tuesday, April 18: Masking will become optional for patients, visitors, and employees at Bronson Healthcare hospitals and outpatient locations, except for those who exhibit symptoms of respiratory or infectious illness. Masking will continue at Bronson Commons – a skilled nursing facility.

Corewell Health

· Effective Friday, April 14, at 6 a.m.: Optional masking for patients and clinical teams at all hospitals and locations, except long-term care and skilled nursing facilities and transplant clinics.

Covenant HealthCare

· Effective Monday, April 17: Masking will be optional for staff, patients, visitors, and volunteers at Covenant facilities with a few exceptions. Details available on the Covenant website.

Detroit Medical Center (DMC)

· Effective Friday, April 14: Masking will be optional for patients and staff at all Detroit Medical Center hospitals and locations.

Henry Ford Health

· Effective Friday, April 14: Masks will be optional at Henry Ford Health facilities except for inpatient areas where we care for immunocompromised patients.



Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

· Effective Friday, April 14 at 7 a.m.: Masking is recommended but optional for patients, visitors and clinical teams at our Grand Rapids hospital campus, West Michigan outpatient locations, and Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetic + Bionics locations. The Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program will continue to require masks for patients, visitors and staff.

McLaren Health Care

· Effective Monday, April 17: Masking will become optional for patients, visitors, and employees at all McLaren Health Care hospital and outpatient locations, except for designated critical care units, Karmanos Cancer Institute facilities, subacute/outpatient rehabilitation facilities, and skilled nursing facilities.

Michigan Medicine

· Michigan Medicine updated masking guidelines [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] on April 5.

Munson Healthcare

· Effective Friday, April 14: Universal masking will no longer be required in Munson Healthcare hospitals and clinics – with the exception of long-term care and skilled nursing facilities. In addition, the health system will return to its pre-pandemic visitation policy.

MyMichigan Health

· Visitors and patients are no longer required to mask in non-patient care areas, including common entryways, hallways and waiting rooms. Patient care areas are defined as any location in which patients are being screened, evaluated, treated or admitted.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

· Effective Thursday, April 13: Employees and visitors are no longer required to wear a mask except in 24/7 patient care settings and specialty care units. Patients will continue to be screened/tested for COVID-19 at admission and are not required to mask unless endorsing symptoms of illness or diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

Trinity Health Michigan

· Effective Monday, April 17: Optional masking for patients, visitors and colleagues at hospitals, outpatient facilities, home health, and physician offices, except for senior living communities.

