Major renovations and re-branding happening at former Joe Dumars Fieldhouse

(WXYZ) — The Greg Grant Sportsplex, located at M-59 and Hoover on the Oakland-Macomb County border, is undergoing many changes.

The location of the former Joe Dumars Fieldhouse now has expanded and improved sand volleyball courts that are busy with adult league play four nights a week, plus weekend tournaments. It's the first big change, with many more to follow.

“We basically gutted everything and started over," Greg Grant said.

Joe Dumars Fieldhouse had hosted thousands of young athletes since opening its doors in 1994. It closed permanently as the pandemic hit, and was in need of a total makeover.

“We wanted to keep a little bit of the history but have It all brand new and when you walk in, the awe factor, and it’s going to be a great place to play," Grant added. “The six courts, five full, and a training court, brand new baskets, brand new lighting, brand new HVAC, we’re excited to get things going."

Basketball is Grant's specialty, and he expects the courts to be busy as soon as contractors finish their work.

"Now we’ll be able to start hosting big AAU tournaments. We also have seven volleyball courts that are going on top of the basketball courts," he said. “Court rentals are going to be big for basketball and volleyball.”

Grant and his partners, Tony and Michael Moscone, bought the facility in April, an investment well into seven figures.

We toured the three connected buildings that will serve as training and competition areas for multiple sports, including soccer and baseball.

“The fitness center is over on this side here and then we have six batting tunnels, and then Aaron Byrd, the soccer trainer, is going to be down on that end, over there," Grant said.

“There’s going to be so many people coming through, it’s going to be a great place. The community’s happy, Shelby Township’s excited, they’ve been very, very helpful with us," he added.

In all, Grant and his partners have 93,000 square feet of space to work with and program. There will be a large, fabric-covered structure that has all turf for soccer, flag football and a sport-specific training space.

Outside, Grant is very excited over the early success of the volleyball leagues.

“It’s a great sport and anyone can play, at any age, and it’s more of a social thing," he said. "I think again, after the pandemic, people are looking to get out and do things together."

