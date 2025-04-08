Majority of roads & trails on Mackinac Island impassable after historic ice storm

(WXYZ) — A majority of roads across Mackinac Island are closed and impassable after a historic ice storm in Northern Michigan last week.

State officials said that M-185, the highway that encircles the island, is impassable starting at Arch Rock and heading north toward British Landing.

M-185 from British Landing toward the Mackinac Island Public School is possible but has large amounts of debris on the road.

Along with the roads, Arch Rock, Sugar Loaf and Fort Holmes are all closed to visitors, and all hiking trails are currently closed.

Crews from Mackinac State Historic Parks are working to get roads at least passable before they move to interior trails.

That means some trails may not be available for large chunks of the 2025 tourist season. People are discouraged from visiting any areas of the island until they are clear of trees and debris.

The photo below of the map of the island shows different roads. Red roads are impassable, yellow is passable with but major debris and green indicates the road is open with no restrictions.