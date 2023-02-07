Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars.

In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.

Swatting is a prank call made to emergency services to get law enforcement to a location.

“Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students’ sense of safety,” said Nessel in a statement. “Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It’s critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face.”

Potential charges from a threat of violence include:

communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;



calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;



malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and



threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.



Swatting could bring the following charges:

false report of a crime, a 93-day misdemeanor;



false report resulting in physical injury, a 5-year felony;



false report resulting in a serious bodily impairment, a 10-year felony; and/or



false report resulting in a death, a 15-year felony.



Fines can also be upwards of $50,000.

To leave a tip with the state's OK2SAY hotline, call 855-565-2729 or text 652729.

