Malcolm Gladwell to be featured speaker at Detroit Auto Show's new global mobility forum

(WXYZ) — One of the top global thinkers and bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell will be the featured speaker at the first-ever Mobility Global Forum at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show.

Gladwell, who is also a car enthusiast, will speak on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the auto show as part of the new forum – a two-day event featuring powerful perspectives from thought leaders and CEOs in mobility, design and technology.

Gladwell is the author of six New York Times bestsellers – “The Tipping Point,” “Blink,” “Outliers,” “What the Dog Saw,” “David and Goliath” and “Talking to Strangers.”

“We’re extremely pleased to launch the first year of our Mobility Global Forum with a phenomenal best-selling author who has taken the business world by storm,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott said in a statement. “Mr. Gladwell’s presentation, together with the incredible roster of speakers we have planned over two days, will provide a compelling look at the dynamic world of new mobility and our place in it.”

In all, there will be 30+ top execs and industry experts from around the world speaking, including two panel discussions with Google, Chip Ganassi, a race team owner and Motorsports Hall of Famer, Pininfarina SpA CEO Silvio Pietro Angori, Carla Walker-Miller, founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services and more.

A full schedule will be released soon for the forum, which takes place Sept. 14 and 15 before the Charity Preview on Sept. 16 and the Auto Show opening to the public on Sept. 17.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will be performing at the Charity Preview.